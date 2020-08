On August 25th Leona Randall passed away.Born in January 1938, She was a loving Daughter, Wife, Mother and Friend.She is preceded in death by Her mother Mary Melissa Price, Father Charles Meridith Tripp, Brother William Tripp, and husband George Earl Randall.She is survived by her daughter Tina Lee and son Mark Earl.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital