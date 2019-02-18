Resources More Obituaries for Leonard Gallant Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leonard Gallant

1966 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leonard Joseph Gallant, 52, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Menan, Idaho.



He was born Oct. 23, 1966, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Mary Clare Best and George Henry Gallant. In his youth, he attended Adirondack Community College in New York and then Idaho State University. He later worked as a parts manager at Pioneer Equipment. He had a profound love for his family and friends.



Leonard met his wife, Traci, in 2015 and married in 2017. He loved to spend time out in nature, fly fishing, hiking camping. His other hobbies included making beautifully designed stained glass pieces, which included chandeliers, angelfish and church window mosaics. He enjoyed carpentry and built several items, including a horse shelter and furniture. He absolutely loved listening to and playing music. He was also a gifted viola player, a talent he fondly shared with his daughter. He was beloved by many who knew him. Leonard and his German Shepherd Adhemar (puppy) were inseparable.



He is preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Traci Leigh Gallant; his daughter, Brittney Chase Caroll; one step-daughter, Nikkole Ashleigh Harris; three grandchildren, Adilyn, Blaine and Mark (Critter); many loved siblings, Lynn Jose, Larry Gallant, Lydia Ross, Leslie Baker and Tom Gallant; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is loved and will be missed deeply by all.



There will be no services. Please send condolences to Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2019