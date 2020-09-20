Pat was born on 11/3/1942, in the backseat of a Buick in Fort Hall, Idaho.
He was the son of William J "Chief" Wadsworth and Louida Osborne Wadsworth.
He was their 3rd son but the family expanded greatly.
He attended, and graduated from Murray High School in 1961.
He met his first love, Jean Kizerian when he was just 18 Years old. They had Three Children by 1973, but were later divorced.
He was taught by his first father in law, Dave Kizerian to fish, and did it the rest of his life.
He also loved to Hunt, however one of his favorite past times was when the kids were little they would go camping in Southern Utah and hunt for arrowheads.
He also was quite the artist, interested mostly in oils and charcoal.
Later in life he met and married Susan Zaragoza, but they also divorced.
He was a member of the Iron Workers Union, and loved to tell people he was a Gypsy, He and Susan certainly lived the Gypsy life because they travelled and lived in his trailer for many years.
Later in life he enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He loved visiting them, going camping, fishing and boating in the Wyoming mountains.
He would also have his children join him at his home in Fort Hall for the Shoshone Bannock Indian Festival, and it is memorable.
But one of his most loved characters was when he played Fort Halls' Santa.
He passed away Sept 18, 2020 in an ironic fashion, in his truck, with his beloved dog "Wally" who also passed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Lawerence D, William "Bud" , and Lester Lee. Great Grandchild Genoveva Jean Gonzalez, and his first wife Jean.
He is Survived by his children, Paul (Utah), Sherene (Matt) Barber, and Kathy (Nyle) Boyce Utah, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
siblings; Jesse James (Bev) Gibson; Sharon Begay Utah; Danny (Shirley) Fort Hall; Caddo, Blackfoot; Bonnie W W, Blackfoot; Mary (Clarence) Teton, Lincoln Creek; Steven (Colleen), Gibson; Timothy (Rachael), Fort Hall; and Tammy (Kash) Evans, Blackfoot.
Guests can come to the residence at 13 S 600 W in Blackfoot to visit with family and friends from Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am until Monday at 10:00 am where he will be transported to Hawker Funeral Home for the service at 11:00 am, Monday, September 21, 2020. Dinner will follow the service at said residence.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
