Leonardo Luis Sr., 72, of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Portneuf Medical Center.
Leonardo was born in Los Fresnos, Texas on September 16, 1948, the son of Constancio Luis and Severiana Rivera. Leonardo attended school in Los Fresnos until the family moved to Blackfoot in 1962, he then attended school in Snake River.
Leonardo married Martina Ramirez on May 13, 1969 in Blackfoot. They were very happily married for 51 years; Martina preceded Leonardo in death by just 8 days.
Leonardo started driving for A&L Trucking and then McNabb Trucking for a few of years. He then worked for John L. Smith and ultimately for Sanchez Trucking the past 36 years.
Leonardo was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He loved watching western and Bruce Lee action movies. Above all he loved spending time with his family. He loved his coffee and loved to hit the coffee shops along his hauls.
Leonardo is survived by his children, Esmeralda (Angel) Martinez, Leonardo "Leo" (Mandee) Luis Jr., Martina Luis, and Josefina (Marciel) Trejo all of Blackfoot; and his granddaughter Shania Aguirre who he raised as his own. Siblings, Eliodardo "LoLo" (Joyce) Luis of Pocatello, Paula (Humberto) Reyes of Blackfoot, Juan (Judy) Luis of Blackfoot, Elipidio (Luz) Luis of Blackfoot, Ray Luis of Pocatello, Rosa Luis of Pocatello, and Maria Gonzales of Stevenville, TX; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martina Luis who passed away 1 week ago; and siblings, Constancio Luis Jr, Victor Luis, and Emilia Underwood
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing to follow. Interment will follow in the Grove City Cemetery.
Memories of Leonardo and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com