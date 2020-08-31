Leonora "Lee" Elizabeth Duke, 82, of Idaho Falls died August 27, 2020.
Lee was born in Salt Lake City on June 4, 1938, to Lorin Lutz and Elizabeth Emery. She had one brother, George Henry Emery. She attended schools and finished her formal education in Salt Lake City.
She met Rex Leo Duke, and they were married June 16, 1956 in Elko, Nevada. They moved to Pocatello and had three children, Rebecca, Gregory, and Ronald.
Rex and Lee moved to Idaho Falls in 1975 where she worked at Skyline Drug for 5 years, then they moved to Boise for 5 years where she worked at Hallmark, then they moved back to Idaho Falls where she worked at Ben Franklin for 13 years.
Lee loved her children and loved to travel and camp. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She made beautiful afghans that she would give her family. Lee had many friends and was loved by all.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lee is survived by her grandchildren: granddaughter Barrie Jo Moss (Brandon) of Boise; grandson Kenneth Duke of Tullahoma, Tennessee; grandson Ryan McQuary of Idaho Falls; grandson Curtis McQuary of Idaho Falls; grandson Chris Duke (Monika) of Idaho Falls; granddaughter Tawnie Moss (Jared) of Layton, Utah; and granddaughter Crystal Lee Duke of Salt Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, children and one grandson, Parker Duke.
A viewing will be Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Buck-Miller-Hann Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Friday, September 4, at 10:00 a.m. at the New Sweden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions to the Alzheimer's Research Fund at www.alz.org
. Condolences may be sent to the family online at Buck-Miller-Hahn.com
.