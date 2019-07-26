|
LeRoy Edwin Clapp, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
LeRoy was born on June 6, 1947, in Riverton, Wyoming to Lloyd Edwin Clapp and Ruby Rosalie Hornbeck Clapp. He grew up in Riverton and Idaho Falls. He attended Idaho Falls High School.
LeRoy joined the U.S. Army on October 27, 1966. He was discharged on October 6, 1969.
On February 14, 1973, he married Ryla Fon Cutler in Rigby, Idaho. He was previously married to Gloria McBride.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking, and camping. He was "A stalwart model of honor, courage, patriotism, dedication, kindness, and patience. LeRoy was a remarkable example of having endured to the end and exhibiting the genuine attributes of a loving and caring son, brother, husband, and most of all an ideal father to those around him, especially his children."
He is survived by his wife, Ryla of Ammon, ID; his sons: Rian (Wendy) Kotter of Rigby, ID, Roy Kotter of Ammon, ID and Ron Clapp of Shelley, ID; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Rosalie and Lloyd Clapp; and his son, Rick Kotter.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., August 16, 2019, at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 p.m., prior to services at the church. Inurnment will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery where military rites will be performed. Cremation was under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on July 26, 2019