Resources More Obituaries for Les Barlow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Les Barlow

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leslie "Les" Phillip Barlow, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 7, 2019, at his home in Idaho Falls, due to complications of kidney failure.



Les was born March 28, 1946, in Ogden, UT, to Phillip Harold Barlow and Shirley Marie Fronk Barlow. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. He was a proud member of the Bees football team during their "glory days" and went four years undefeated. Many of his teammates remained life long friends. Les was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict and was fortunate to be stationed in Germany, France and England.



On April 18, 1969, he married Darla Neddo in Idaho Falls, ID. They had three daughters, Brook, Britney and Brandi. Les and Darla made their home in Idaho Falls, where Les worked for B&F Distributing. He was a successful salesman, becoming the first to reach a million dollars in annual sales and winning numerous awards including trips to Super Bowl XIX and the Goodwill Games in Seattle, WA.



Les had three passions: family, horses and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a successful horse breeder and trainer, with his horses winning top honors every year from the Idaho Quarter Horse Racing Association. Most recently, his home-bred mare, Sparklin Cartel, was awarded Idaho's 2018 Horse of the Year. Many fond memories were centered around state fairs, race tracks, truck stops, nachos and second-hand smoke. Les loved spending evenings sitting on the deck watching his horses run and his grandchildren play.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When Les was recently asked to give his definition of true joy, he said, without hesitation, "family".



Les is survived by his loving wife, Darla; daughters, Brook (Jay) Soelberg, Britney (Camden) Christensen and Brandi Newton, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Joan Berg of Chico, CA; sister, Susan (Grant) Richardson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Allen (Glenda) Barlow of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Robbin (Gary) Bean of Roy, UT;



brother, Brent (Cheryl) Barlow of Grand Junction, CO; brother, Bruce (Juli) Barlow of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and 11 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Shirley Barlow; sisters, Deanne Romrell and Kay Goodrich; and son-in-law, Aaron Newton.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Park Taylor Ward, 1291 W. 6500 S. in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Jes Hurst, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 11th, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, and Monday, from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Protect your loved ones from worry. Begin now to set up a reliable advance funeral plan. Learn More Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.