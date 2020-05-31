Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Leslie's life story with friends and family

Share Leslie's life story with friends and family





When Les returned home, he continued his trade by working for Rossiter Electric Motor Company and Electric Motor Service Company, servicing and rewinding motors.



In 1980, Les married Gail Lancaster and inherited three teenagers. He loved them and treated them as his own. He later was blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Les loved his grandkids and was a big part of their lives.



Les was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with his family for decades. He bowled a perfect 300 game and bowled in many tournaments throughout Idaho and other states. His family was awarded the Idaho State Bowling Family of the Year in 1984. Les also enjoyed fishing and golfing.



Les was a servant. He was happiest when he was helping others. He served his country, he volunteered many hours in the community, and he served his family. People didn't have to ask; Les jumped in where he saw a need and always wanted to help others. In 1996, Gail's brother, Patrick, came to live with Les and Gail. Les cared for Patrick and helped him with his various needs until 2011 when Patrick passed away.



Les loved painting and spent many hours sharing his love of art with anyone he could. He volunteered at The Art Museum, Eagle Rock Art Guild and Skyline High School's Art Department. He held various leadership positions, including the President of the Eagle Rock Art Guild in 2010, and was a Board of Directors member for the Eagle Rock Art Guild and The Art Museum. In 2019, Les won Best of Show for his painting of 65th South at the 11th biennial ART Idaho statewide competition. He also loved Santa and had a direct line to the big guy. When Santa was too busy, Les stepped in as Santa's assistant and helped make the rounds. Les was always available to be Santa and loved providing joy to others.



Les was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Bingham; father, Doyle Bingham; two brothers, Bill and Ron Bingham; and two brothers-in-law, Hank Woolf and Scott Bybee.



Les is survived by his mother, Mabel Bingham; a son, Clayton (Rose Barstow) Lancaster; two daughters, Shannon (Sean) Schmidt and Dani Spannknebel; five grandchildren, Matthew (Meghan) Spannknebel, David (Kelly) Spannknebel, Emily (Dimitri) Rebich, Alex Schmidt and Megan Schmidt; two great-grandchildren, London and Eloise Spannknebel; two sisters, Meri (Scott, deceased) Bybee and Teresa (Hank, deceased) Woolf; two sisters-in-law, LaRae (Bill) Bingham Wilson and Ellen (Ron) Bingham Hinckley; and many nieces and nephews.



A private family graveside service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The Art Museum, 300 S Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at









Leslie Doyle Bingham, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Les was born January 25, 1950, in Idaho Falls to Doyle Louis Bingham and Mary Mabel Haskell. Les lived in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School in 1968. Les attended Idaho State University before joining the United States Navy. Les was proud to serve his country and served between 1971 and 1977. Les was trained to work on various electronic systems in the Navy, including the CH-46 Sea Knight Helicopter.When Les returned home, he continued his trade by working for Rossiter Electric Motor Company and Electric Motor Service Company, servicing and rewinding motors.In 1980, Les married Gail Lancaster and inherited three teenagers. He loved them and treated them as his own. He later was blessed with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Les loved his grandkids and was a big part of their lives.Les was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling with his family for decades. He bowled a perfect 300 game and bowled in many tournaments throughout Idaho and other states. His family was awarded the Idaho State Bowling Family of the Year in 1984. Les also enjoyed fishing and golfing.Les was a servant. He was happiest when he was helping others. He served his country, he volunteered many hours in the community, and he served his family. People didn't have to ask; Les jumped in where he saw a need and always wanted to help others. In 1996, Gail's brother, Patrick, came to live with Les and Gail. Les cared for Patrick and helped him with his various needs until 2011 when Patrick passed away.Les loved painting and spent many hours sharing his love of art with anyone he could. He volunteered at The Art Museum, Eagle Rock Art Guild and Skyline High School's Art Department. He held various leadership positions, including the President of the Eagle Rock Art Guild in 2010, and was a Board of Directors member for the Eagle Rock Art Guild and The Art Museum. In 2019, Les won Best of Show for his painting of 65th South at the 11th biennial ART Idaho statewide competition. He also loved Santa and had a direct line to the big guy. When Santa was too busy, Les stepped in as Santa's assistant and helped make the rounds. Les was always available to be Santa and loved providing joy to others.Les was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Bingham; father, Doyle Bingham; two brothers, Bill and Ron Bingham; and two brothers-in-law, Hank Woolf and Scott Bybee.Les is survived by his mother, Mabel Bingham; a son, Clayton (Rose Barstow) Lancaster; two daughters, Shannon (Sean) Schmidt and Dani Spannknebel; five grandchildren, Matthew (Meghan) Spannknebel, David (Kelly) Spannknebel, Emily (Dimitri) Rebich, Alex Schmidt and Megan Schmidt; two great-grandchildren, London and Eloise Spannknebel; two sisters, Meri (Scott, deceased) Bybee and Teresa (Hank, deceased) Woolf; two sisters-in-law, LaRae (Bill) Bingham Wilson and Ellen (Ron) Bingham Hinckley; and many nieces and nephews.A private family graveside service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to The Art Museum, 300 S Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store