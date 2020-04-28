|
|
|
Leslie Dan McCord passed away at his son's home on Friday, April 24, 2020. His wife was present as he left his mortal body and this world to join his loving Heavenly Father for eternity.
Leslie Dan McCord was born September 23, 1947, to Frances Belle Purcer and Calvin Wayne McCord. He had three siblings: Lewis Lee McCord, Steven Blane McCord, and Level Jay McCord. They shared many memories together growing up and being a family. Dan graduated from Idaho Falls High School where he met his eternal companion, Vickie Lynn Sato, whom he married for time and all eternity on November 4, 1966.
He joined the Air Force where he was able to be a jet mechanic and serve his country with pride. He was a prisoner of war for 28 days and many of his children and grandchildren remember the stories of his time in the service and how proud he was to be able to serve his country. Vickie and Dan had four children: Shane Allen McCord, James Dan McCord, Charity Elise (Ronald) Schuldt, and Joseph Seikichi (Chasity Irene) McCord.
Dan was the most selfless person and always made sure his wife and kids never went without. He had a heart of gold and nobody was a stranger to him. He gave his all to his family, community, and country, and that will forever be remembered. He always greeted people with a smile and told them to have a good day, no matter who it was and what mood he was in. He was also an avid collector of pens from any place that he went, and he was more than happy to give anyone a pen when and if they needed it.
He was so proud of his children and grandchildren who he spoke often of. They are: Crystal Dawn (Dustin) Christensen (daughter, Arielle Renae Christensen), Kaleb McCord, Jordan Austin McCord, Shaylee Mae Bankhead, Damyiann James (Alexia) Vandermeulen (children, Roan, Rory, and Wren), Treycen John McCord, Branden Taylor McCord, Makenzi Danielle Dursteler, Kaiden David McCord, Carter James Takeshi McCord, Ruger Axle Masaki McCord, Jacob Tanner Schuldt, Dylan Ray Nelson, Dakota Justin Lee Nelson, Jaicie Taneal Hammer, and Neveah Ashlee Moyer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Wayne McCord; mother, Frances Belle Purcer; mother-in-law, Darlee Sato; and brother, Steven Blane McCord.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Air Force Honor Guard.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 28, 2020