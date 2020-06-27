Leslie Ann Rockwood, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 26, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Solace Hospice and her loving family.
Leslie was born July 29, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Loy James Smout and Velma LaRae Freeman Smout. She was the youngest of six children. Leslie grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho.
On March 18, 1977, she married Lynn Dale Rockwood in Rigby, Idaho. Leslie and Lynn made their home in Iona where Leslie worked as an office manager for Blue Cross Insurance Company.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various capacities including, Young Women's and Relief Society. Her most recent calling was at BYU-Idaho were she served as Relief Society Advisor. Leslie enjoyed golfing and served as the secretary, vice president and president of the Idaho Falls Women's Golf League.
Leslie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Lynn Dale Rockwood; daughter, Jodi (J. Troy) McMurtrey of Aledo, TX; daughter, Michelle Smith of Iona, ID; sister, Linda Kite of Rigby, ID; brother, Wade Smout of Idaho Falls, ID; and 6 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Ron Smout, Bruce Smout, Keith Smout.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Iona Cemetery, 4962 East First Street, with Troy McMurtrey officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior, both visitations will be held at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Primary Children's Hospital or Shannon Wilker Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
