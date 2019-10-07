|
Leslyn Jean Mead (known as Les, Leslie, or Lesy to her friends and family) was the second daughter of M. Louise and Carroll Nord Ebeltoft. She was born in Seattle on the first day of June in 1946. Her family eventually settled in Boise where Leslie attended school and remained after graduating until she found her way to Wyoming, where she ultimately met the love of her life, Peter Mead. Pete and Leslie shared a love of flying and on the beautiful fall day of October 22, 1987, they piloted their Cessna to Hailey, Idaho and said their vows on the tarmac.
Her precious life ended on October 2, 2019, as she fought a returning diagnosis of cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who were grateful for the chance to say goodbye on that early morning. Despite her small stature and tiny frame, Leslie was tough as nails when it came to fighting her disease. We never knew exactly how she was feeling or what pain she mightve been in because she refused to complain about it. Onward and upward, she said.
Leslie was an attention-giver, not an attention-seeker, and showered that attention on everyone she met whether they walked on two legs or four. She had a tenacious love for their dogs, cats, and horses, and that love carried over to a wonderful, wide circle of friends and family members.
Leslie is survived by her son, Robert Satterfield, as well as Petes three children, Brad Mead (Kate), Muffy Mead, and Matt Mead (Carol). She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren including Robs stepdaughter Christeena, Brads kids Sam and Tucker, Muffys kids Belle and Joe, and Matts kids Neve and Pete. She had a very special place in her heart, too, for her beloved sister Lisa Voigt (Gary), and their daughter Brooklynn. She also leaves behind her other siblings, Linda Fultz, Loren Ebeltoft, and numerous nieces and nephews. Leslie was preceded in death by her mother, her father and her brother David Ebeltoft. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID. A celebration of Leslies life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 7, 2019