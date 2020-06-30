Lester Marvin "Marv" Fisher, 80, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Monte Vista Hills in Pocatello.
He was born December 22, 1939 in Driggs, Idaho to Lester Hyrum Fisher and Elizabeth Margrette Seymour Fisher.
Marv graduated from Teton High School.
He joined the National Guard.
In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Vivian Gillespie.
He was on a bowling league in Driggs with his wife.
In 1983 they moved to Blackfoot to work for his brother at Fisher Plumbing where he retired. Prior to that he worked for Berger Plumbing and had also started his own plumbing business, Marv's Plumbing.
He loved everything about the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and loved to go snowmobiling.
Marv was always willing to help someone in need. He was very loving to all and a hard worker his entire life and always took care of his family.
He is survived by his children, Belinda (Daryl) Jorgensen of Ririe, ID, Becky (Bruce) Kolbe of Aurora, CO, Lindsey(Vicki) Fisher of Whittier, CA, Bobbi (Kip) Wadsworth of Blackfoot, ID and Les (Abbe) Fisher of Blackfoot, ID; siblings, Bob (Carol) Fisher of Pocatello, ID and Susie (Garold) Priest of Pocatello, ID; 18 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Beth.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Cache Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, ID.
The family will meet with friends on Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.