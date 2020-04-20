|
LeVaun Mickelsen, 99, of Idaho Falls, passed away at her home in Idaho Falls Saturday, April 18, 2020.
LeVaun was born March 3, 1921 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada a daughter to Leslie Woolley Coombs and Sarah Agnes Tanner Coombs. She attended two years at Ricks College and earned her Teaching Certificate. She taught school in a one room school house in the Teton Basin. She married Reed Theodore Mickelsen July 10, 1942 in the Logan, Utah, Temple. They lived and worked in Tetonia, Idaho, Hamer, Idaho where they Ranched and then moved to Idaho Falls. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in various callings. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Lions Club and was a Toastmistress. She enjoyed quilting, painting ceramics and candy making. She is survived by her daughter Patty (Loyd) Gasser of Nyssa, Oregon, a brother Frank (Winona) Coombs of Emmett, Idaho, eight grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Reed Theodore Mickelsen, a great grandchild Hannah Gasser, a son Nick R. Mickelsen, two brothers, Weldon Coombs, and Ronald Coombs and a sister Edith Coombs Loosli. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery, Tetonia, Idaho. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hamer Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A time will be determined and announced in the early days of July.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 20, 2020