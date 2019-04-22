Resources More Obituaries for Lexie Hager Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lexie Hager

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lexie Hager, 76, of Great Falls, formerly of Fairfield, MT passed away March 18, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.



A vigil services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls with the funeral Liturgy at 10:30 am Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:30 am also at the church. Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.



Lexie was born March 13, 1943 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the daughter of Hazel and Denzel Davis. The family moved to Great Falls and later to Fairfield where Lexie graduated from High School. Lexie was the first women to have a FAA license in the Northwest and worked for KFBB in Great Falls. She was the assistant manager for Farmers Insurance in Idaho Falls for many years. Lexie returned to Fairfield and helped care for John and Ann Hager, parents of Harold and Ken Hager. She married Harold Hager at Ontario Beach, California. Harold and Lexie lived in Fairfield but also wintered in Mesa, Arizona. They travelled extensively throughout the US.



Lexie was a personal friend of Charlie Pride. She was an avid golfer and as Harold would say could out drive him at the golf course.



Lexie is survived by her husband Harold; son Jerry Rosbarsky of Michigan; daughters Debbie (Tyrone) DeMott of Idaho Falls, Jamie (Tim) Hane of Fort Shaw and Stephanie Hager of Great Falls; three grandchildren Ian Hoyle, Zachary and Brianna Widhalm; brother Denny Davis of Mesa, Arizona; four sisters, Diana DeMarc , Peggy Prichard and Sara Howard all of Idaho Falls and Becky Downs of Big Piney, Wyoming.



Lexie was preceded in death by her parents Hazel and Denzel Davis and her father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Ann Hager.



Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics - Black Hornet Team.



Condolences may be left at www.schniderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 22, 2019