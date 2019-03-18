Resources More Obituaries for Lila Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lila Smith

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lila Marie Smith was born on March 4, 1926 in Sarilda, Idaho to George Delbert Shelton and Berthie Juanita Sadorus. She died on March 17, 2019. At the time of her death, she was living at Fairwinds Retirement Center and was under the care of Hospice.



Lila lived most of her life in Idaho. She grew up in Ashton, Idaho with her sister Georgia Blanchard and enjoyed the life of the outdoors. When Lila was 16, she moved to San Francisco, California. During WWII She went to work in the ship yards. She lived there for 3 years and then returned home to Ashton ID.



During that time, she had her first son Darwin Ray Smith. She then met the love of her life Vernon Charles Smith and they were married in August of 1950. On June 2,1951, they had their first child together Lorenzo Delbert Smith. Two years later, they had a daughter Trina Ann Pettingill (Smith).



They moved to Idaho Falls prior to Trina's birth and Lila worked as waitress for many years, while Vern worked as a truck driver. They eventually ended up living on 17th Street where they raised their children. In the 80's they moved to lona where they had the home of their dreams. Both Vern and Lila retired and spent many years together enjoying retired life. Each year they would make the trek to Arizona to enjoy the warm weather up until the death of Vern on January 7, 2004.



Lila was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Prior to Vern's death, they were sealed in the Temple. Lila continued to live in lona until she moved to Fairwinds Retirement Center.



Lila is survived by her sister Georgia Blanchard, her daughter Trina Ann Pettingill, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.



Lila is proceeded in death by her husband, Vernon Charles Smith; sons, Darwin Ray Smith and Lorenzo Delbert Smith; grandson, Charles John Smith; and her parents,



George Delbert Shelton and Berthie Juanita Baker (Sadorus).



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Iona 5th Ward (7555 N. 55 E.) with Bishop Ryan J. Reeves officiating. The family will visit with friends on Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Ucon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries