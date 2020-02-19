|
Lillian Irene Weinberg, 86 of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away on February 18, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1933, at West Jacksonport, Wisconsin, to Alfred and Meta (Dietrich) Brungraber. After high school she went to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to work as a typist at Allis Chalmers where she met her husband, Donald E. Weinberg, and they were married on June 26, 1954, at West Jacksonport, Wisconsin.
Lillian and Don made their first home in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and then in 1960 moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. They also lived in several other places thereafter until Don retired in 1986 when they returned to Idaho Falls. Following her husband's death in 2003, Lillian remained in Idaho Falls until October 2013 when she moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado, to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Constance Ann (Keith) Skarvan, Kewaunee, Wisconsin; son, Joseph (Caroline) Weinberg, Highlands Ranch, Colorado and their two children, Erin and James; and daughter, Christine (Kegan) Baird, Highlands Ranch, Colorado and their two children Kallen and Aedan; her sisters, Margaret Moody of Greeley, Colorado, and Linda Majewski, Tallahassee, Alabama; sister-in-law, Dorothy Arnold, Anchorage, Alaska; brother-in-law, J. Ernest (Virginia) Weinberg, Vancouver, Washington; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; sister-in-law, Rachel Thomas; and brothers-in-law Marvin Moody, John Majewski, Raymond Arnold, and Donald Thomas.
She was a member of Trinity Methodist Church; the United Methodist Women's Club, and Henrietta Chapter #21 of the Order of Eastern Star, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be held ? pm, February 22, 2020 at Wind Crest's Retirement Community.
Burial will be held at a later date in Hardin, Montana.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published in Post Register on Feb. 19, 2020