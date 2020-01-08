|
|
|
Lillie Mae McMurtrey passed away on January 7, 2020 at her home in Arco, Idaho at the age of 88. She was born on May 18, 1931 in Rigby, Idaho to Arthur Reuel Chandler and Margaret Foster Chandler.
Lillie attended school in Rigby, Idaho and graduated with the Rigby High School class of 1949. She married her high school sweetheart Billy J McMurtrey, on January 24, 1950 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. They spent sixty-eight years together as husband and wife. To this union they were blessed with seven children, twenty grandchildren, and forty-four great grandchildren and counting.
During their early years of marriage, while Billy was deployed in Korea, she worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell. She also worked at East Idaho Credit Union for a time after most of the children were grown.
Lillie was actively involved with the VFW Auxiliary, Hospital Auxiliary and was in charge of the Festival of Trees for many years.
Lillie lived most of her married life in Arco except for a few years in Malad, Rigby, Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Lillie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities. She enjoyed several years of service in the Primary Presidency and in the Relief Society Organization. She was ministering to others long before it was called that.
Lillie is survived by her children: Bradley (Anita) Blackfoot, Idaho; Marilyn (Sam) Small, Hyrum, Utah; Brent, Arco, Idaho; Blake (Suzanne) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Scott (Trudy) Malad, Idaho; Alan (Chantal) Idaho Falls, Idaho and a brother Art Chandler (Elna) Buhl, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy J McMurtrey, her son Jay, her parents Arthur Reuel and Margaret Chandler and five brothers: James, George, Foster, Grant and Kay.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 8, 2020