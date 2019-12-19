|
|
|
Lily Loudine "Lou" Livingston Bertelson, 92, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away November 26, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
She was born August 2, 1927, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Earl and Fern Walton Livingston. She was raised in Alpine, Wyoming, but lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Las Vegas, Nevada and Great Falls, Montana. Ten years ago, after the death of her husband, she finally made her way back home to Idaho Falls, where her family lives.
Our feisty little mother wore many hats in her lifetime. She was a banker, secretary, waitress, bartender and a singer and entertainer. Whatever she had to do to support her brood of three as a single mother. She set a wonderful example for us with hard work, cheerful determination and a can do attitude. Lou was a feminist long before the word became common and was a serious proponent of "equal pay for equal work". She never felt she was meant for the "double harness" and married late in life. She marched to the beat of her own drum and made no apologies.
In her later life she lost her vision, but was an avid fan of books on tape. She could hold a conversation with the best of them regarding politics, history and government and many, many biographies.
Lou is survived by her daughter, Shaunie Browning; her sons, David Hamilton (Mickie), and Jon Hamilton, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Fern Livingston; her husband, Scott Bertelson; her brother, Earl (Pal) Livingston; and her sister, Sybil Baker.
Our Mom always had a huge faith in God and the following quote from an unknown author suits her well: " When you have come to the edge of all the light you have and take that first step into the darkness of the unknown, believe that one of two things will happen. Either there will be something solid for you to stand on or you will be taught to fly".
We miss you every single day Mom!
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 19, 2019