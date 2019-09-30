|
Linda Ann Horkley Gneiting, 73, of Coltman, passed away September 29, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
Linda was born August 8, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho, to John Newman Horkley and Barbara Jeane Squire Horkley. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She received her training to be an X-ray Technician at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls.
On August 18, 1967, she married Ross Dean Gneiting in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born five children, Holly, Matthew, Heather, April "Annie", and Noelle. Linda and Ross made their home in Coltman, Idaho, where Linda worked as an X-Ray Technician for the LDS Hospital, Teton Radiology, and Mountain View Hospital. After working for 42 years, she retired in 2008. Ross passed away on April 30, 2014.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. Linda was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed sewing, reading, crafting, camping, hiking, and outdoor cooking. Linda loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Linda was a very classy lady and always went above and beyond in anything she took part of. It didn't matter whether it was a church calling, her job, or her family. She will always be remembered for her kindness and sweet manner with all she came in contact with.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Holly (Bruce) Haderlie of Iona, ID; son, Matthew (Vickie) Gneiting of Coltman, ID; daughter, Heather (Doug) Marley of Iona, ID; daughter, April "Annie" (Justin) Moedl of Iona, ID; daughter, Noelle (Trevor) Cook of Coltman, ID; brothers, Robert (Diane) Horkley of Eagle, ID, Mike Horkley of Sweet, Idaho, Patrick (Teresa) Horkley of Idaho Falls; 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ross Gneiting.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday , October 5, 2019, at the Coltman Ward Building, 12448 N. 5th East, with Bishop Ron Perrenoud officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
