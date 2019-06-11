Services Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208) 664-3151 Resources More Obituaries for Linda Echo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Echo

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Linda Lee Echo, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away suddenly on June 8, 2019, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



Linda was born December 29, 1938 in Kellogg, Idaho. She grew up in the local mining area and graduated from Kellogg High School. She attended the University of Idaho before marrying Ralph Emerson Miller, her high school sweetheart. They lived in Billings, MT, with their daughter and son until they divorced. Linda was a talented seamstress and was a fabric store manager for many years. She and her children moved to Idaho Falls in 1975. Linda married William Maurice Echo in 1978. They had many adventures during their 38 years together until his health declined and his death in 2016.



Linda enjoyed reading, gardening, skiing, camping and most of all quilting. She volunteered with Targhee Ski Patrol, the Soup Kitchen, Citizen Watch Patrol, and the Quilt Heritage Museum. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star #85, Social Order of Beauceant #129 and First Lutheran Church.



Linda is survived by her loving children, Rene Miller of Idaho Falls, ID; James Bayton, Escondido, CA; Cathy (Pat) Sleeth of Cheney, WA; Gary (Joanie) Echo of San Diego, CA; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Raymond Palmer; mother, Nedra May Palmer; her son, Raymond Kirk Miller; and her husband, William Maurice Echo.



A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 4pm on June 15 at the Masonic Lodge located at 225 S Capital Ave, Idaho Falls, ID. The family suggests in lieu of flowers to consider a donation to the Quilt Heritage Museum. Published in Post Register on June 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries