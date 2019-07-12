Linda Lee (Shafer) Fuell, age 71, was born to Robert and Norma Shafer on December 5, 1947 in Ogden, UT. She was the middle child between Steven Shafer and Kathleen (Shafer) Beckwith. Linda passed away on July 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Linda married and got stuck with Frank Fuell on August 28, 1970 in the Salt Lake City temple. Together they were blessed with 5 boys.



Linda graduated from Holy Cross School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, UT. She spent 41 years as a nurse and Doula, delivering babies, mostly at Bingham Memorial in Blackfoot, ID.



Linda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She loved spending time with them traveling, camping, hiking, baking large meals, making candies, and sewing.



She is survived by her husband, Frank of Firth, sons: Jay (Belynda) Fuell of Ucon, Thomas (Rebecca Blake) Fuell of Firth, Robert (Paula) Fuell of Firth, Andrew (Tanya) Fuell of Shelley, Scott (Courtney) Fuell of Shelley, 24 grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother, Steven (Laraine) Shafer of Firth, sister, Kathleen (Robert) Beckwith of Firth.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Firth Stake Center (823 N 675 E) in Basalt. The family will meet with friends Monday morning from 10:00 AM till 10:45 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 12, 2019