Linda Ruth Kramer, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 13, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Linda was born May 4, 1937, in Olympia, Washington, to Francis Morris Lamborn and Dosha Ruth Peters Lamborn. She grew up in Olympia, Washington; Grants Pass, Oregon; Billings, Montana; and moved to Idaho Falls in 1960.
She was married to Michael Robert Fox until 1973. She raised three children and worked for the Bank of Commerce. On May 19, 2006, she married Richard Kramer at Trinity Methodist Church in Idaho Falls.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Daughters of the Nile. She cared for her mother and children and often played bridge. Her favorite place was the Oregon coast. She was known to be a great neighbor and loved her family dearly.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Marianne Ruth (Joseph) Mares of Coeur d'Alene, ID; daughter, Michelle (Michael) Benson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Brian Patrick Fox of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren, and Linda's first great-grandson is on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kramer; brother, Francis Morris Lamborn; parents, Francis and Dosha Lamborn; and sister-in-law, Patsy Lamborn.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with Marv Eld officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, 2450 Hemmert Avenue, Idaho Falls, 83401.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 15, 2020.