Resources More Obituaries for Linda Nelson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Nelson

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Linda Nelson, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living. She was under the care of Solace Hospice.



Linda was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Logan, UT, to Thomas Marion and Wanda Johnson Evans. She grew up in Malad, ID, where she graduated from Malad High School in 1963. She lived in Idaho, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Utah.



In 1966, she married Robert Nelson in Tulsa, OK. Robert died in 1995. She worked at Thomas Potato House and Paris Cafe.



Linda was a member of the Eagles Lodge. She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her family.



Linda always said, "Love you forty nine eleven way up in the sky a million dollars' worth."



She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Jan) Thomas of Boise, ID; sons: Robert (Randi) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID, Michael (Pam) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID and Steven Thomas of Boise, ID; brothers: Rick Evans, Tony Evans and Danny (Julie) Evans all of Idaho Falls, ID; 9 grandchildren and 6 1/2 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, mother, Wanda Christensen and father, Thomas Evans.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wed., April 3, 2019, Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries