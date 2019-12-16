Home

Linda Singleton


1951 - 2019
Linda Singleton Obituary
Linda Kay Singleton, 68, passed away December 15, 2019, in her home in Idaho Falls. She was surrounded by her loving husband and five children. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Village Park Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. A full obituary is available at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 16, 2019
