Linda Rose Stanfield, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 3, 2020, at her home.
Linda was born August 26, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, to Harvey Guy Stanfield and June May Tomasek Stanfield. She grew up in Huntington Beach in southern California and graduated from high school there. It was in California that she developed her love for swimming in the ocean. She went on to obtain certification as a Certified Nurse's Assistant and was later blessed with one son, Dereck.
Linda was a member of Believers Faith Center in Indio, California. She was a woman of many talents and loved to read, write poetry, and sing along as she played the guitar. She loved to dance and be outdoors enjoying nature.
Linda is survived by her son, Dereck Shane (Melissa) Stanfield of Victor, ID; siblings, April (Jerry) Puda of Escondido, CA, Debra Tschikof of Shelley, ID, Harvey Stanfield of Dallas, TX, Victoria Becica of Detroit, MI, Pam (Jim) Figueiredo of Big Bear, CA, Jeff (Darlene) Becica of Huntington Beach, CA, and Jimmy (Geri) Becica of Seattle, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and June; and a sister, Diane Stephenson.
Services will be held at a later date.
