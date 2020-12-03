1/1
Lisa Denning
1958 - 2020
On December 1, 2020, our beloved Lisa Gaye Pullman Denning unexpectedly returned to her heavenly home following surgery.

She was born February 27, 1958, to Darlene Brown and Gail Pullman. She attended schools in Idaho Falls graduating from Bonneville High School in 1976, where she served as a Student Body Officer.

She was sealed to the love of her life, Michael Denning, in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 11,1990.

Lisa loved being outdoors in her garden, camping at the lake, and motorcycle trips with Mike. She faced many trials in her life but never allowed them to harden her. She chose instead to face them with unwavering faith, grace and love. Lisa loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived the gospel every day showing love and charity.

Lisa leaves behind her loving husband of thirty years Michael; her children Keysha, Matt, Shon (Rebecca), Tanya (Joey), Kara, Brandon (Wynn) and Kylie; and her sisters, Linda Groom and Janet Roberts; as well as her grandchildren that she loved and adored.

She now joins her mother, Darlene; second mother, Marjorie; son, Kameron; and Michael's parents, Duane and Viola Denning.

A public viewing will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. A private family funeral will be held on December 5, 2020. Interment in Ammon Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post Register on Dec. 3, 2020.
