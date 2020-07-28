1/1
Lizetta Crockett
1932 - 2020
Lizetta Ellen Arehart Crockett, 87, of Idaho Falls, was born on August 6, 1932, in Idaho Falls to Joseph and Lena Hunsaker Arehart. She passed away on July 25, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

During her long life, Lizetta's favorite hobby was playing music at several different venues. She was a professional at the steel guitar and had several different musical instruments in her collection. Her favorite place she performed was with FRIENDS at the Eagles Lodge in Idaho Falls.

Lizetta has one remaining sibling, her brother Jim (Doris) Arehart. She is survived by her children: Gary (Debbie) Peebler, Robin Crockett, and Lauri Page; and 9 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children: Milton Peebler, Benny Walton, and Marvin Walton.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.



Published in Post Register on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
