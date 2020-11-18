Lloyd Ronald Makey (Mac) passed away November 17, 2020. His death was directly related to a massive stroke that occurred on November 5. Lloyd was born February 4, 1934 in Harrington, Washington. His parents were Ernest Makey born in Blue Lake, Nebraska and Eva Lowe of Polson, Montana. His parents separated when he was young. He lived part time with both parents spending more time with his mother, growing up for the most part around Polson, Montana. He graduated from Polson High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force.
In the Air Force he was an Airman Second Class electrician and was stationed at Lakenheath Air Force Base near Cambridge, England. While in England he dated and married Mary Walker Smith of White Cross, Scotland on November 19, 1955. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force in November, 1957 he attended vocational school in Spokane, Washington. He and his family lived in Moses Lake, Washington; Fullerton and Simi Valley, California before moving to Idaho Falls in 1966. He lived in Idaho Falls for the rest of his life. Lloyd worked for many years at the Idaho National Lab. First as an electronic technician at the Advanced Test Reactor and later at various positions in the Quality Control department.
After his retirement he and his wife Mary travelled extensively around the western United States. He enjoyed big game hunting and fishing. His stroke occurred while he was out fishing in his boat. He was immensely proud and supportive of his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary and his children, Gary and Shona. He has 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Instead of sending flowers please consider making a donation to the Snake River Animal Shelter https://www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org/make-a-donation/
. Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at https://www.buckmillerhann.com/obituary-listing
