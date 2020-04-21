|
Lloyd Powell Ricks returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on April 21, 2020. Lloyd was born on Feb 3, 1955, to Peter Jeppesen Ricks, Jr and June Powell Ricks. He is the 10th out of 11 children born to Peter and June. From a young age Lloyd learned how to work hard by helping on the family farm. His first job was Aluminum Pipe Specialist (Pipe Mover). Lloyd received a Bachelors degree in Social Work in 1991 and started working as a Licensed Social Worker- Case Manager for adults with disabilities for SOAR, Inc., until the time of his death.
Lloyd was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After serving a two year mission in Raleigh, North Carolina, he held several church callings; Young Men's President, Scout Master, Cub Master, Sunday School 1st Counselor, Primary Teacher, Elder's & High Priest Quorum Teacher. He fulfilled each calling to the best of his ability.
Lloyd married Deborah Terry Clark on Sept 24, 1976. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Together they raised 3 sons; Jeremy Jay, Robert Lloyd, and Scott Clark. They made their home in Rexburg (Lyman) Idaho for over 20 years developing many life long friendships. When Lloyd was 22 years old his kidneys shut down requiring a kidney transplant, so Debbie went to nursing school so that she could help support the family and take care of Lloyd. They later divorced in March 1999. He then met and later married Teresa Ann Waters on Nov 18, 1999. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple on Nov 18, 2000. They enjoyed 20 years together and raised 5 children; Rebecca Ann, Navar Travis, Alexander Colby, Isabella Elizabeth and Alison Janette. He never regretted marrying the beautiful lady with 5 children and the wonderful life they made together. He gave his life in service to his family. Lloyd and Teresa approached every difficult challenge with prayer and thanksgiving.
Lloyd's greatest joy was with his family. He is best known for his amazing meals and optimistic attitude.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa of Rexburg, Idaho; Sons, Robert (Ariann), Scott (Lacey), Alexander (Samantha) of Rexburg, Idaho, Navar (Ashley) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Daughters, Rebecca (Richard), Isabella (Alex) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Alison (Gavin) of Rexburg, Idaho, 24 grandchildren with a grandson due in May 2020 and his 1st great-grandchild due in August 2020; Brothers, Hal (Jeanne) of Teton, Idaho, Blaine (Rita) and Evan (LaNette) of Rexburg, Idaho and John (Sylvia) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Sisters, Elizabeth (Dean), Carla, and Brenda of Rexburg, Idaho, Judy (Arlyn), Mary Jo (Rick) of Sandy, Utah, Marsha (Brent) of Salt Lake City, Utah and 55 Nieces/Nephews, 131 Great-Nieces/Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Peter Jeppesen Ricks, Jr and June Powell Ricks, son Jeremy Jay and a nephew Ryan Keith Ricks.
The family would like to thank Encompass Health Hospice and all those who reached out with love, support and meals during this time. Services under direction of Flamm Funeral Home.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 21, 2020