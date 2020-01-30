Home

Lloyd Willden


1930 - 2020
Lloyd Willden Obituary
Lloyd Joseph Willden, 89, passed from this life at his home in Shelley, Idaho on January 28, 2020.Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 S Milton Ave.). The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:00 to 9:40 AM at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 pm in the Victor Cemetery with military rites.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 30, 2020
