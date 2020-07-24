Logan Craig McCoy Gardner suddenly left us at the age of 34, Logan passed on June 22, 2020 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Son of Kevin (Bobbie) Gardner and Dawn McCoy Gardner. He was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on April 5th, 1986. He lived most of his life in Blackfoot, then moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2006 with his family.



Logan was a passionate, and amazing cook. He could turn out the best dishes from scratch, cook a steak to perfection, and turn the ordinary frozen pizza into a masterpiece. Logan loved music and expressed his voice through the music he loved so much. When he could not find words to express what he was thinking or wanted to say. Logan was great at those one liners and quotes from movies that he loved, "I'm not your friend, guy." and "The world was just confused, and not the world really, just the people in it." He was a big cinematic fan to say the least. Logan also loved to read but never favored one specific genre he loved literature in plain. No matter what was going on in his day to day or life in general, if you were having a bad day he made the point to always make sure you felt better, even if that meant talking to you for hours. Logan always made the best out of every situation he could, and would do anything to brighten the day for anyone he loved and cared for.



Logan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mary Hauser, and Gerald "Mac" McCoy.



He leaves many to cherish his memories: His beloved son, Kaleo Kayson McCoy Gardner (J'licca); His parents Kevin (Bobbie) Gardner and Dawn McCoy Gardner; His grandparents; Ralph Hauser, Sharon (nana, Sam) McCoy, as well as Ron and Arlene Gardner; his siblings Kayla (Brian) Hale, Kye Gardner; Niece Brinlee Hale and Nephew Brison Hale. Along with many other loving family and friends.



Logan made a mark on everyone's heart that he came into contact with, he will forever be missed and remembered for his beautiful mind and amazing capability of making everyone love him. His first and pure devotion was to his son Kaleo, he was a devoted Father. He will be missed.



A celebration of life will be on July 25th, 4 PM at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge.



