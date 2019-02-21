Resources More Obituaries for Lois Lords Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Lords

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lois Mary Gardner Lords, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend was called home on Tuesday February 19, 2019.



Lois was born May 23, 1931, to Elva Mary Gardner. She grew up in Idaho Falls with five brothers and three sisters. She was the oldest, so her brothers and sisters always looked up to her. She was always a caretaker for many through the years. Lois was highly regarded by everyone that knew her.



She married Kenneth I Lords on November 23, 1949. They were later sealed on June 17, 1992. They had nine children whom they loved and went camping and fishing every chance they got. Lois loved the outdoors. Lois loved to garden both flowers and vegetables. People would come from miles around to see her flower gardens. Lois loved to quilt and made many quilts for friends and family. She also loved to embroider and crochet. Lois loved hummingbirds and peacocks, and hummingbirds were everywhere, inside and outside of her home.



Lois was a wonderful mother. She loved to cook, and everyone loved her cooking. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls. She is remembered for making wedding cakes for children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



She is survived by five of her children, Steven Lords of Roberts, ID, Shirlene Olsen of Idaho Falls, ID, Lola Wolbken of LaPlata, MO, Sharon Smith of Rigby, ID, Loretta (Brad) Combs of Cortez, CO, Brian (Jennifer) Lords of Idaho Falls, ID; 24 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by seven of her brothers and sisters, Gayland (Phyllis) White of Longview, WA, Fred White, Lorie (Bon) Leighty of Moore, OK, Henry White of Ammon, ID, Deloris Bridges of Shelley, ID, Cliff (Diane) White of Nampa, ID, Margaret Forgerson of Bend, OR; and many, many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and three children, daughter, Elva Lavea Brower, son, Keith Hensen Lords, son, Fred Jay Lords; brother, Howard White; and two grandsons, John and Matthew Lords.



She will be truly missed and remembered forever by all who knew her.



Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at the Roberts 1st Ward Building, 663 North 2858 East with Bishop John W. Young officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, at the church. Burial will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2019