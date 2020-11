Lois Mae Brown Parker, 88, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, November23rd, 2020. She was born on September 11th, 1932 in Shelton, Idaho to Lawrence W. Brown and AdaAndersen Brown. She was raised in Shelton until the 4th grade at which time the family movedto Montana for a short time where her father had a dry farm. They returned to the SheltonClark area where Lois graduated from Rigby High School.While attending Ricks College she met and married Leo Hal Parker on September 12, 1951. They were married for 68 years. After marriage, Lois and Leo began farming with her father, L.W. Brown in Ririe, ID where theyraised their family and became prominent and successful farmers. They loved to travel and hadmany opportunities to travel as a couple and with their children and grandchildren. If anyonementioned the words Snorkeling or Mickey Mouse, Lois would immediately start packing hersuitcase Later in life they retired in Teton Valley where they entertained grandchildren, youthgroups, neighbors and friends with their water slide, sand volleyball, treasure hunts, fish pond,and "Mom's Famous Dutch Oven Chicken."Lois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she spentmany hours of service in the Young Women and Relief Society programs. She is fondlyremembered by the young women she taught, for her fabulous lessons and loving heart. Loisserved with her husband Leo as missionaries in the Salt Lake City Humanitarian Center. Theywere also assistants for the "Light of the World" Christmas Musical Production and served asHumanitarian service missionaries in Kentucky. Her greatest service however, was as aMother to her large family. Each child and grandchild felt important and loved by her. Shecreated beautiful blessing dresses, amazing Christmas Parties and Family Reunions She was agreat example of always being a lady even while riding her horse through the Tetons. She gaveher children every opportunity to excel in music, sports and other hobbies. She was alwaysextremely generous with her time and possessions. She loved any activity that involved hergreatest joy, her Grandchildren.Lois is survived by 8 children, Sherry (Phil) Cromwell, Preston, ID, Cindy (Layne) Price, TwinFalls, ID, Jerry (Cyndee) Parker, Fairview, MT, Tammy (Scott) Solum, Heber City, UT, Ted (Lisa)Parker, Lynnwood, WA, Steven Van (Kaylynn) Parker, Twin Falls, ID, Linda (Val) Bitsoi, Mesa AZ,and Kris (Kristi) Parker, Heber City, UT. Brothers Jay (Meredith) Brown, Don (Penney) Brown,Sisters Nancy (Roy) McCracken and Bonnie (Doyle) Cromwell. Grandmother to 39grandchildren, great grandmother to 59 and great great grandmother to 2. She was precededin death by her husband Leo Parker, parents L.W. and Ada Brown, daughter Jana Parker, twograndchildren Robert Cromwell and Jennifer Price and 1 great grandson, Kingston BitsoiDominguez.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ririe Idaho Stake Center. Because of Covid restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family. The services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking on the link on Lois' obituary at webbmortuary.com . All are invited to attend the graveside service at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. The family extends gratitude to the Heritage Home and Hospice for their kind and gracious care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDS Philanthropies Latter-day Saint Charities Humanitarian Services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com