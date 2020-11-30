1/1
Lois Parker
1932 - 2020
Lois Mae Brown Parker, 88, peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, November

23rd, 2020. She was born on September 11th, 1932 in Shelton, Idaho to Lawrence W. Brown and Ada

Andersen Brown. She was raised in Shelton until the 4th grade at which time the family moved

to Montana for a short time where her father had a dry farm. They returned to the Shelton

Clark area where Lois graduated from Rigby High School.

While attending Ricks College she met and married Leo Hal Parker on September 12, 1951. They were married for 68 years. After marriage, Lois and Leo began farming with her father, L.W. Brown in Ririe, ID where they

raised their family and became prominent and successful farmers. They loved to travel and had

many opportunities to travel as a couple and with their children and grandchildren. If anyone

mentioned the words Snorkeling or Mickey Mouse, Lois would immediately start packing her

suitcase Later in life they retired in Teton Valley where they entertained grandchildren, youth

groups, neighbors and friends with their water slide, sand volleyball, treasure hunts, fish pond,

and "Mom's Famous Dutch Oven Chicken."

Lois was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she spent

many hours of service in the Young Women and Relief Society programs. She is fondly

remembered by the young women she taught, for her fabulous lessons and loving heart. Lois

served with her husband Leo as missionaries in the Salt Lake City Humanitarian Center. They

were also assistants for the "Light of the World" Christmas Musical Production and served as

Humanitarian service missionaries in Kentucky. Her greatest service however, was as a

Mother to her large family. Each child and grandchild felt important and loved by her. She

created beautiful blessing dresses, amazing Christmas Parties and Family Reunions She was a

great example of always being a lady even while riding her horse through the Tetons. She gave

her children every opportunity to excel in music, sports and other hobbies. She was always

extremely generous with her time and possessions. She loved any activity that involved her

greatest joy, her Grandchildren.

Lois is survived by 8 children, Sherry (Phil) Cromwell, Preston, ID, Cindy (Layne) Price, Twin

Falls, ID, Jerry (Cyndee) Parker, Fairview, MT, Tammy (Scott) Solum, Heber City, UT, Ted (Lisa)

Parker, Lynnwood, WA, Steven Van (Kaylynn) Parker, Twin Falls, ID, Linda (Val) Bitsoi, Mesa AZ,

and Kris (Kristi) Parker, Heber City, UT. Brothers Jay (Meredith) Brown, Don (Penney) Brown,

Sisters Nancy (Roy) McCracken and Bonnie (Doyle) Cromwell. Grandmother to 39

grandchildren, great grandmother to 59 and great great grandmother to 2. She was preceded

in death by her husband Leo Parker, parents L.W. and Ada Brown, daughter Jana Parker, two

grandchildren Robert Cromwell and Jennifer Price and 1 great grandson, Kingston Bitsoi

Dominguez.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ririe Idaho Stake Center. Because of Covid restrictions, services will be limited to immediate family. The services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking on the link on Lois' obituary at webbmortuary.com. All are invited to attend the graveside service at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks. The family extends gratitude to the Heritage Home and Hospice for their kind and gracious care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDS Philanthropies Latter-day Saint Charities Humanitarian Services. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

Published in Post Register on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ririe Idaho Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 S 800 E
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
