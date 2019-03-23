Resources More Obituaries for Lonny Stoddard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lonny Stoddard

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lonny Stoddard passed away in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 80. He will be missed by his friends and family, including his wife, Helen, and her children Dr. Gregory Menzies (Patti), Carolyn Haslam-O'Dea (Tim) and Dr. Donald Menzies (Leslie) and their families. He will also be remembered by his sister, LuRae Davis, his former wife Carol, their daughter Laura Bryant (Jim) and son Robert Scot Stoddard and their families.



Lonny was born in 1939 in Parker, Idaho to Charles Alonzo Stoddard and Emma Schuldies Stoddard. He grew up in St. Anthony, Idaho and attended Idaho State University and Graduate School at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.



Following graduation, he moved to Driggs, Idaho, in the Teton Mountains, where he built and operated a convenience store and other businesses. He subsequently moved to Eagle, Idaho, a community near Boise, Idaho, where he began a 20-year career with the Idaho Transportation Department.



He and Helen retired to Brentwood Bay, BC in 2000. Lonny was an avid reader who also loved skiing and golf. He and Helen travelled extensively, visiting over twenty countries before he became ill.



Special thanks to Dr. Dale Nicoll, Catherine Rosenberg, and care givers at the Lodge at Broadmead for their professionalism, kindness and compassion in caring for Lonny.



A Celebration of Lonny's life will be held on May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Victoria. Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2019