1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lorena Mae Murdock Whiting, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 30, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice.



Lorena was born April 10, 1938, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Sterling Andrew Murdock and Lorena Ellsworth Murdock. She grew up and attended schools in Driggs, Idaho and graduated from Teton High School. She also attended Ricks College where she studied music. She moved to Salmon, Idaho where she worked as a telephone operator and met her future husband, Richard, from Darby, Montana.



On June 4, 1959, she married Richard H Whiting in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born five children, JoAnn, Douglas, Steven, Janet, and Brent. Lorena and Richard made their home in Stevensville, Montana and later moved to Victor, Idaho, where Lorena worked as a Library Director at the Valley of the Tetons Library for over 20 years. Lorena retired in 2000. Lorena and Richard spent their last years living in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Lorena was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including Relief Society, Primary and Ward Organist and Music Chorister. She enjoyed long scenic drives with Richard to explore the world around them. She enjoyed playing the saxophone, piano and organ.



Lorena is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Whiting of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Douglas (Patricia) Whiting of Murrayville, IL; son, Steven (Kathryn) Whiting of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Janet (Steve Jackson)Whiting of Driggs, ID; son, Brent (Dana) Whiting of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Donna Thompson of Victor, ID; sister-in-law, Faye Murdock; brother-in-law, Phillip Condie; sister-in-law, Dorothy Murdock; brother-in-law, Lowell Hale;



and 10 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling and Lorena Murdock; husband, Richard H Whiting; and 8 of her siblings.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. and Friday from 1-1:45 p.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.



