Loretta Frances Roginski "Ninnie", 89, passed away at her home in Ammon, Idaho, on June 30, 2020.
She was born April 16, 1931, in Glassmere, Pennsylvania, to Alexander and Veronica (Ostrowski) Roginski. She was the youngest of five children.
Loretta was a beautician in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, for over 35 years. She enjoyed people and was very hardworking and was meticulous with her dress, including polishing her white work shoes daily.
She was a devout member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Kensington. She was a very giving and loving person. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also loved to cook, play cards and travel. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan.
She moved to Ammon in 2005 to live with her niece, Barbara Hanosky, who was also her caretaker in her final years. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Alexander, August and Frank; and a sister, Helen.
We would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice for all of the loving care they gave to Loretta. A special thank you to Sheila, Audra and Sharla and all the other care givers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
