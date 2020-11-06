Lori Kay Bybee, 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away in her home Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



Lori was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, daughter of Lowell and Dona Abbott Bybee, on September 20, 1957. She was a graduate of Bonneville High School, class of 1975. Following high school, Lori attended the University of Idaho to study business administration. She worked as a medical administrator for several practices in the community for over 30 years.



She was well respected and had a successful career in the medical administrative field, but was best known for her courageous spirit, warming smile, contagious laugh, loyal friendship, and love for her family.



Lori enjoyed spending time with her loved ones playing pool and swapping stories; or spending time in the great outdoors golfing, riding her Harley, fly fishing, and floating the rivers of Idaho. Lori could often be found rowing her boat down the river with a fly rod in hand. She once completed 99 miles on white water rafting down the Selway River- a feat she and many others were truly proud of.



Lori had a huge heart and was appreciated for her kindness and willingness to always help others. She will sincerely be missed by those that were blessed to have experienced her love.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Dona Bybee; three sons: Mitchell Houx, Benjamin Winn, and Joey Winn; and her furry companions: Nash, Corkey, and Reason.



She is survived by her daughter, Bailey Winn of Idaho Falls, ID; her son, Steven Beau (heather ) Winn of Oceanside, CA; her firstborn grandson, Carter Winn; her sisters: Fran Bybee of Idaho Falls, ID, Shelley (Daniel) Carhill of Idaho Falls, ID, and Tamara Bybee of Star Valley Ranch, WY; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; life long friends; fur child, Renney Roo; and special companion, Sam Kelly of Idaho Falls.



Lori's family invites friends and family to a celebration of life held at the Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls, on November 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter in her name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store