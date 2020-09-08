Lori Ann Hyde died peacefully in her home on September 3 at 3:14 pm in Ammon at the age of 52 from ALS; Lori was surrounded by her family and friends.Lori is survived by her husband Stacy, her son Markus (Kayla) and her son Alex; her parents Sam and Karen Ferrenburg and her brother Brad (Sandy) Ferrrenburg of Twin Falls ID; her sister Stacey (Dwayne, Michelle) Arquette of Commerce Township MI; her sister Tracey (Mark) Overton of Watford City ND; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.Lori is preceded in death by her grandparents Layal and Dolly Ferrenburg (Jerome ID); Joseph and Josephine Coates (Twin Falls); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Lori was born on December 1, 1968 in Jerome Idaho to Sam and Karen. She was a very loving and protective sister to her three younger siblings throughout her childhood. She loved the many activities her and her siblings enjoyed together, especially roller skating. Lori attended Jerome High School where she met the love of her life, Stacy in 1985; she graduated in 1987.Lori and Stacy were married on October 17, 1987 in Riggins ID. Lori's ambition was to be a cosmetologist but a shoulder injury in 1990 prevented her so she kept busy with secretarial and retail jobs and helping various charities.Lori dreamed of being a mom and that was realized with the arrival of their first son Markus in 1998. Lori was a wonderful mother and homemaker, and in 2000 their second son, Alex arrived. In the search for their sons, Lori grew concerned with the large number of children that had no loving family and she made it her mission to give as many children the loving care they deserved, fostering 21 children over the years.Every day you would find her singing and dancing to music, most of the time with the kids but sometimes by herself. She was such a joy to be around, she was funny and compassionate and brought out the best in everyone she met. Lori loved her family most of all, but she truly enjoyed music, singing and dancing and any activity that included her family, flowers and butterflies.Lori always strived to help others; she helped with food drives and was involved with anything that helped underprivileged children and battered women and she constantly helped strangers by giving them food. Lori was selfless, caring and nurturing. She was an intelligent, independent woman that amazed others with her depth of compassion and thoughtfulness. After her kids were grown, Lori found joy helping children as a teacher's aide in multiple schools.In 2016 Lori was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often called Lou Gehrig's disease. The disease quickly deprived Lori of her ability to move and by 2018 she had no movement in her arms or legs, and by 2019 her ability to swallow and talk were taken from her. Despite this loss Lori remained loving, generous and compassionate; never complaining and always putting others before her. Everyone that knew Lori, adored her.Lori was taken from us all way to soon, surrounded by her family, friends and care-workers. Lori is in a better place, we all know that, it has to better because she made it better when she arrived.The family wishes to thank Hands of Hope Home Health & Hospice and their wonderful staff for their assistance in caring for our beloved Lori the last four years; We are so very grateful for the loving and affectionate care our girl received from her closest care-givers: Lorie Clark, Tina Chism and Shelley Corrigan.A final viewing will be on Friday, September 11 at 6 pm with a Remembrance Service at 7 pm at Buck-Miller-Hann in Idaho Falls. There will be a Celebration of Lori's life on Saturday, September 12 at 2 pm at the Ammon Fire Department.The family asks for you to follow Lori's wish; In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Food Bank in her name, to help those in need.We love you Lori Ann, rest in peace.