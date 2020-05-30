Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Lorna Wheeler, 93, of Menan, passed away peacefully May 28, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital of natural causes. Lorna was born April 25, 1927 in Menan, Idaho to Floyd Ray Merrill and Ella Beazer Merrill. She was raised and attended school in Menan, Idaho. Then around age 13 moved to Oakland, California and graduated from Berkley High School. Lorna married Elmo L. Wheeler January 1, 1947 in Oakland, California. Their oldest son Farrell was born in Oakland. The couple then moved to Pioche, Nevada where their second son, Reen, was born. They then moved back to Menan, Idaho where their daughter Sheree was born and where they lived the remainder of their years. Lorna worked for several small local businesses. She started her career at JL Hayes, then managed the Menan Market for 10 years and ended her career as a bookkeeper for Broulim's where she made many lifelong friendships. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served on the Board of Directors at the Roberts Senior Citizens Center and also served on the Menan City Council. Lorna was service oriented in everything she was involved with. Lorna is remember for her Thanksgiving dinners, her pumpkin pie and whip cream, her homemade fudge and pickled eggs. But she will be most remembered for her giving and charitable spirit, and her rare ability to give without condition. Lorna had a heart of gold and will be missed by so many. We know she is playing cards and drinking Diet Coke in heaven among the best of them. Lorna is survived by her daughter Sheree (Wade) Peterson of Menan, sons, Farrell (Rene) Wheeler of Dillon, Montana, Reen Wheeler of Tucson, Arizona, one brother Kent (Glenda) Merrill of Pocatello, Idaho, 13 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Elmo and Brother Linden.
Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with Bishop Greg Nelson conducting and under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Private graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with Bishop Greg Nelson conducting and under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on May 30, 2020.