A. Lorraine Wallace came into this world the first child born to John and Alice Hall on March 10th 1927 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lorraine passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was given the name of Alice Lorraine Hall, but from the beginning she was called Lorraine. She had 3 brothers; John Clyde Hall, Arthur Dean Hall and Lee Hall, and 2 sisters, Doreen Wadsworth and Ruth Waite. Lorraine grew up living and attending schools in Idaho Falls. In 1940 her family moved to a home on what was then called the Ammon Highway now called 17th Street. When she finished high school she went to work at the telephone office as a switchboard operator. Sometime around 1946 Lorraine needed a ride home from a church meeting one Sunday evening and that is when she was introduced to Ivan Wallace who had recently returned home after serving in WWII. For the next few months Ivan would pick up Lorraine from work and take her home. September 24th 1947, they were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple; to that union were born 6 sons and 2 daughters, their second child Roy passed away when he was only eighteen months old. Ivan and Lorraine made their home in Rigby, Idaho. Lorraine dedicated her life to raising and teaching her family. She was the mother that was always there for her children. She developed a love for and spent many hours doing family history work. She also had a love for making quilts for her children and grandchildren. Lorraine stayed close to home most of her life though she was able to travel some. When her daughter Leveta was living in Washington D.C. she took a Greyhound bus trip to see her and her first 2 grandchildren. In 1989 she and Ivan were called to be Temple missionaries in the Lima Peru Temple. While serving in Peru, Lorraine and Ivan were able to visit Machu Picchu and have dinner at the American Embassy with the then Vice President of the United States. Lorraine treasured the memories of serving in the Lima Peru Temple. She spent the last two years of her life at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living where she was able to make new friends and more treasured memories. She is survived by her children, Mardee Wallace of Shelley, ID, Leveta (Mike) Durrant of Kaysville UT, Rod (Kathy) Wallace of Rigby, ID, Doyle (Pat) Wallace of Billings, MT, Bonnie Lincoln of West Jordan UT, Perry and Kim Wallace of Ogden UT; sisters, Doreen Wadsworth, Ruth Waite; brother, Lee Hall; 35 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Wallace; sons, Roy Brent Wallace, Bryce Quinn Wallace; daughter-in-law, Patsy Wallace; son- in-law Lawrence Lincoln; brothers, John Clyde Hall, Arthur Dean Hall and grandsons, Mardee Durrant Wallace, Walter Durrant and Ian Wallace. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., March 31, 2020 at Wilford Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Mar. 26, 2020