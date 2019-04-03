Resources More Obituaries for Louis Hackman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louis Hackman

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Louis Theodore Hackman, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at River Ridge Assisted Living Center. He was under the care of Brio Hospice.



Louis was born March 12, 1928, to Fritz and Anna Flessau Hackman in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in the Idaho Falls area. He went to school through the 8th Grade and then worked on the family farm.



On July 17, 1970, he married Nyla Staker in Idaho Falls. They had one son, James. She passed away on December 27, 2000.



Louis worked at the New Sweden Irrigation District for 40 years, as a ditch rider and then became the manager. He also worked hauling potatoes for GPOD a number of years.



He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.



Louis' favorite times were spent with his wife and son. He supported them in everything they chose to do and encouraged them to do their best. He loved working in the yard and gardening. He would always engage in conversations about water and the Palisades Reservoir. He loved to go out to eat with friends and family.



Louis was a very humble man who was a hard worker and loved his family.



He is survived by his son, James (Brandy) Hackman of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Hertha Blunk of Detroit, Michigan; his brother, Herman (Diane) Hackman of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and 4 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Nyla Hackman; his parents: Fritz and Anna Hackman; 3 brothers: Leeroy Hackman, Ernest Hackman and Robert Hackman.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries