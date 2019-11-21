|
Louis H Rasmussen, 91, of Plano, Idaho passed away peacefully on Thursday November 21, 2019 at the Homestead in Rexburg. Louis was born April 17, 1928 in Plano Idaho to Aaron and Blanche Rasmussen.
He grew up and attended grade school and high school at Edmund's in Plano. Then attended Ricks College in Rexburg.
On December 2, 1947 he married Gladys Blaser in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Plano where they lived together for 68 years until her passing in June of 2016.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He was proud of his family which totaled 9 children, 37 grand children, 92 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints serving in many callings including Elders Quorum President, Scoutmaster, Bishops counselor, Bishop, and High Councilman. He was blessed to serve a mission with Gladys in the Rostov-na-Donu Russia mission where he accomplished many things for the Church. After returning from Russia they served in both the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples.
Boy Scouting was an important part of his life, he achieved the Eagle rank as a boy and as a Scoutmaster was a great influence to many other young men. For his service he received the Silver Beaver Award.
He was active in the community serving as Madison County Farm Bureau President, spent 12 years on the Madison Memorial Hospital Board, and President of the Egin Canal Company for 30 years.
Louis was well known in the Potato industry spending most of his life farming and working in the fresh pack business serving on the board and as President of the IGSA.
Louis is survived by his children, Christine (Lewis) Klingler of Newdale Idaho, Michael (Marie) Rasmussen of Plano Idaho, Janeen (Gene) Shawcroft of Provo Utah, Kathleen (Joe) Sorenson of Murray Utah, Alan Rasmussen of Rexburg Idaho, Phil (Kami) Rasmussen of Rexburg Idaho, Paul (Janet) Rasmussen of Riverton Utah, Nancy (Wayne) Henson of Orem Utah, and Ryan Rasmussen of Rexburg Idaho.
Preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Richard and Fred and wife Gladys.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday November 25, 2019 at the Plano Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Flamm Funeral Home and again Monday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the Church prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Post Register on Nov. 21, 2019