Louis R. "Skip" Thomas, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. February 20, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.
The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2019
