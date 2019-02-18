Home

Louis "Skip" Thomas


1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Louis R. "Skip" Thomas, 83, of Blackfoot, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. February 20, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.

The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2019
