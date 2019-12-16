|
Lova May Briggs Sievers was born May 5, 1923 and died December 13, 2019 at the Sage Grove Assisted Living facility in Rigby, Idaho from causes of living a long, wonderful life.
Lova was born to Jesse and Alta Briggs. She had three brothers: Bill, Leon and Charles, and four sisters: Ellen, Melba, Leone and Darlene. The family farm was in Lewisville, Idaho where she learned to work hard and play hard. She loved to swim in the canal in front of their home with all the neighborhood kids. She attended Menan and Rigby schools, graduating from Rigby High School and obtained a secretarial certificate.
She met Joseph Harding Sievers, a sailor in the Navy, and they were married in Monterey, California on June 3, 1944. They made their home in Coltman and then Garfield, Idaho. She had seven children, four boys and three girls. She was a true mentor to her children and a faithful, hard working wife. She was member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served her Lord faithfully in many callings. She loved the Idaho Falls Temple and served there nearly every week for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and was a patriot of our country.
Her hobbies were her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Camping, cooking, canning baking sewing, quilting, and anyone who knew her benefited from those hobbies. She was lovingly nicknamed, "Cookie Grandma" because of all the hundreds of cookie batches she baked for anyone who came to see her. It was a real treat to leave with a plate of cookies she had just made.
A kinder, gentler soul is hard to find. She was a very positive person and always looked for the good in people. She was always grateful for her family and her testimony. You always came away from visiting her uplifted. She will be missed greatly.
She has 30 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Harding Sievers, a daughter, Karlene Loosli, brothers, Bill, Leone, and Charles (Joyce) Briggs, sisters, Ellen (Clinton) Blackwood, Melba (Ardel) Jeppson and Darlene (Ross) Moser.
She is survived by sister Leone Nixon of South Jordan, Utah; daughters, Virginia (Vaughn) Asper of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jolene (Leston) Drake of Hyde Park, Utah: Sons, Joseph Marden (Myrna) Sievers of Rigby, Idaho, Gregory (Debbie) Sievers of Lewisville, Idaho, John (LeeAnn) Sievers of Snohomish, Washington and Robert (Denise) Sievers of Kuna, Idaho.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the East Rigby Stake Center, 4021 E 300 N, Rigby, Idaho. The family will meet with friends and relatives at the Stake Center, Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 7 to 8:30 PM and Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:45 AM preceding the funeral service. Interment will follow at the Ucon Cemetery.
We express our thanks and appreciation to the Sage Grove Assisted Living staff and owners for their loving, kind service to both Mom and Dad. They felt it was their home as they aged, as do all her children and family. We also express our thanks and love to Lova's granddaughter, Janel Campbell for the tender care she gave Lova as Home Health Care Nurse.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 16, 2019