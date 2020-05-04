Loy David Taylor passed away on April 29, 2020, due to complications associated with COVID-19. Loy was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on April 14, 1937, to Persis Arvella Young and Ralph Meredith Taylor. Loy was Ralph and Percy's third child and grew up in Iona, Idaho. Growing up, Loy loved sports-especially basketball-and learned the value of hard work and integrity from his wonderful parents. Loy graduated from Bonneville High School and later served an LDS mission in the Eastern States Mission. Loy also joined the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. Loy married Anita Jakobsson, and they were blessed with six children. Loy received a Master's degree from Brigham Young University and worked for several years as a seminary teacher for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in both Rexburg and Blackfoot, Idaho. Loy married Jean Hardy in 2008. They loved traveling and serving as missionaries. Their most recent mission concluded in 2019 at the Martin's Cove Visitor Center in Wyoming. Loy loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, reading, western shows, popcorn, friends, giving to others, and family preparedness. Loy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Larry, sisters Sharon and Patti Lyn, and his daughter, Jennifer Taina. Loy is survived by his wife Jean, his children John Taylor (Mary), Tina Mattson (John), Timothy Taylor (Jennifer), Tanya Taylor, and James Taylor, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to current gathering restrictions, Loy will be buried at the Iona Idaho Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in his honor. The Taylor family wants to thank the incredible staff of doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center for their professionalism and compassion they showed toward our dad and husband.







