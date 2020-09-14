1/1
Ludene Webster
1949 - 2020
Our sweet angel sister, Ludene Webster, 71, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She is the daughter of Mark and Donna Webster who lived in Sugar City. Siblings are LaRue (Francis) Ripplinger, Lynn (Shirlee) Webster, Steve (Marlene) Webster, the late Milton and LuAnn Webster, Bart (Glenda Jo) Webster, Bronda (Paul) Cazier, Merlin (Kathryn) Webster and Julie (Ron) Clark.

The family will greet friends on Thursday September 17, from 5:30 - 7:00 pm at Flamm's Funeral Home in Rexburg. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 18th, at the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent via www.flammfh.com

Published in Post Register on Sep. 14, 2020.
