|
|
|
Luella Avery Jones, of Milo, returned to her heavenly home a few hours shy of her 90th birthday on August 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 18, 1929 in Osgood, Idaho. Luella was the ninth child of thirteen children born to Charles Ira Avery and Bertha Eames.
She attended Milo grade school and finished her education at Ucon High School.
She was blessed with 3 daughters and a son from her first marriage. In 1957 she married LaGrand Jones, who brought his son into the family. Together they added one more daughter to their family. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints October 1965.
An active member of the church, Luella served in many callings in the ward and stake. She especially loved working with children and youth. Luella was always busy serving others and giving of her talents. She enjoyed many hobbies; quilting, crocheting, cooking, gardening, family history and reading. Luella's family was always very important to her.
Luella set an example of hard work throughout her life. She worked in a variety of fields, including owning and operating two businesses, "The Lariat Cafe and Trailer Court" in Menan, ID and "The Cinderella Shoppe" from her home.
She is survived by her children; Terry (Blair) Moser, Janae Anderson, Tammy (Rick) Williams, Cleve (Linda) Hendrickson, Trudy Jones, sisters Delma (Newell) Hill and LaRae Avery, brothers Herman "Bud" (Cheryl) Avery and Kay Stowell, 28 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, LaGrand Jones, son Brent Jones, sons-in-law Lynn Palmer and Steve Anderson, her parents, five brothers, and five sisters.
The family will visit with friends and family from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday August 22nd at Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby and from 9-9:45 a.m. Friday August 23rd, prior to services at 10 a.m. at the Milo Church. Internment, Milo Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 20, 2019