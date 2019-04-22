Resources More Obituaries for Lupe Cohea Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lupe Cohea

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Guadalupe Cohea, 78, of Roberts, passed away April 20, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Guadalupe was born November 4, 1940, in Brawley, California, to Ben Welch and Guadalupe Roque Welch. She grew up and attended schools in Los Angeles, California.



In March of 1969, she married Dennis Joe Cohea. To this union were born four children, Paul "Thomas", William, Carol, and Winona. Guadalupe and Joe made their home in Roberts, Idaho, where Guadalupe worked as a Food Laborer for Idahoan Foods.



She enjoyed music, pow wows, dancing, nature, and animals and little children were drawn to her. She was known for her tortillas and fry bread. She loved hummingbirds and dragonflies. Her favorite color was purple. She was a sweet and gentle person who had a beautiful smile.



Guadalupe is survived by her loving husband, Joe Cohea; son, Paul "Thomas" Cohea;



son, William Cohea; daughter, Carol Ann (Jerry) Harkness; daughter, Winona (James) Grover; mother, Guadalupe Welch; father; Ben Welch; and brother, Robert Welch.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Ramona Padilla.



Services will be held at a later date.



