Shannon Sanford, 70, passed away on Sunday October 18th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Shannon was born August 25th, 1950 in Bethesda, Maryland to her father Robert G.Todd and mother, LuRee S. Shannon. She spent a lot of her childhood in Poplar Grove, VA playing with the animals, competing with her many sisters and spending time with her grandparents. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School. While in Highschool, she met Dale Robert Beck. They married, had one daughter, Michelle Lynne and later divorced. She then met the love of her life, Gerald Leon Sanford and had one daughter, Cynda Allison and one son, Matthew Todd.She spent her recent years going on trips with her children and her furbabies Beanie and Rudy. She loved spending time outside, going on long drives, fishing, bowling, spending time with her family and friends, and gardening (she was known for having a green thumb). She was also an active member of the Eagles Lodge, First Baptist Church and recently the Representative for the IF/Skyline Class of 68 monthly luncheon.Shannon was a big part of her families lives and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her three children; Michelle L. Beck of Idaho Falls, Cynda A. (Clay) Pugmire of Roy, UT and Matthew T. Sanford of Idaho Falls; her grandchildren; Alyssa Madison Pugmire, Sierra Michelle Pugmire, Cameron Scott Goldman, Marisa Lee Sargis and Addison Michelle James. Her first and only great grandchild, Cohen Arbor Shoemaker; her sisters, Judith (Darryl) Stevens, Ellen (Norman) Tomlinson, Christine L. Southwick, Margaret (Jim) Fraser, Lisa M. Smith and Robyn (Rob) Dustin.A viewing will be held at Buck-Miller Hann on 17th Street at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 1pm at Rose Hill Cemetery on Monday, October 26th, 2020.