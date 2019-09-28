|
Lureeta Nelson McMurdie passed away September 27th, at home in Layton, Utah, surrounded by loved ones. She fought a valiant battle with papillary thyroid cancer. Lureeta was born to loving parents, Leonard and Norma Nelson, in Rigby, Idaho, on December 19th, 1942. She grew up on a family farm in Coltman, Idaho, just north of Idaho Falls.
Lureeta attended school in Coltman and Ucon, graduating from Bonneville High School in 1961. She graduated from LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She began her career at Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls. Later she moved to Salt Lake City and dedicated 41 years to the Federal Reserve Bank.
Lureeta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, always willing to help and serve.
Lureeta met David Reid McMurdie, on a blind date in spring of 1965. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on August 5th, that same year. They created a home in the Salt Lake area, eventually settling in Sandy in 1969. In 2015, they moved to Layton, to be closer to family.
Lureeta was artistic, creative, and talented. She said, "If there's been a craft, I've tried it!" She made friends wherever she went, including her time in Sandy, the bank, her wards, her card making club, and water aerobics. Once a friend, always a friend. Cousins were the best friends of all.
Lureeta's greatest love was family. Every family needs an Aunt Lureeta. She was generous with her time and means. She always found ways to make each one of us feel loved.
She is survived by her loving husband, David; her siblings: Carolyn Smith, Curt Nelson, Clint Nelson, and Doug Nelson of Idaho Falls, Mark Nelson of Salt Lake City, Patrice Cullimore of Kaysville, and Lyle Nelson of Avondale, Arizona; as well as adoring nieces and nephews. Each of us loves her dearly and will miss her deeply.
Her sister, Pat, devotedly cared for her during the past seven months. We thank her nurses, aides, and doctors, for helping us see to her needs.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main St. Farmington, Utah. Another viewing will be held prior to the service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am at the Kimball Ward chapel, 125 Chapel St. Layton, Utah. The funeral service will then be held at 12:00 pm in the chapel. Internment - Kaysville City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Post Register on Sept. 28, 2019